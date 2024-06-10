VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $69,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

