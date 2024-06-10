Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 458,448 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458,448 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $70,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PNW opened at $75.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

