American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,522 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 31.69% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $71,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

QINT opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.