Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,023 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $71,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $109.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

