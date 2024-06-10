Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $76,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,497.67 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,654.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,352.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

