Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

FCNCA opened at $1,688.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,680.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,553.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,181.71 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

