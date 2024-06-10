Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $283.12 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average is $305.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

