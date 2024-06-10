Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 327.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $73,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $308.21 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.32.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.