Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $102.94 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.