Westwood Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.30 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

