Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after buying an additional 343,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,221 shares of company stock worth $10,557,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 0.0 %

RBLX stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.