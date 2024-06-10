PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1,642.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

