Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

