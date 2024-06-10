Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $79.41 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Aflac worth $79,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

