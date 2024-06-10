Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,846 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $80,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

SNPS opened at $571.45 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

