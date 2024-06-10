Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,216 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CBRE Group worth $82,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

