Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.79 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of CSX worth $86,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,179,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

