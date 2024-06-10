Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $86,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 461,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.