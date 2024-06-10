Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $114.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

