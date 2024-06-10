Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.16% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $87,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

