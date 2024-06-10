Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Airbnb worth $91,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,237 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,352 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

