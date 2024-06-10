Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $93,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

