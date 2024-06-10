RS Crum Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 647.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $423.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $433.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.56.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

