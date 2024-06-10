Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 17,017 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

