Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.