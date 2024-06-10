Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 583.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

