Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 773.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CE opened at $146.47 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

