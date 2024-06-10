Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $239.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.95 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

