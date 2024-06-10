Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 7,682 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

