Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $33.42 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

