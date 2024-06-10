Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.