CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $5.94 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $972.09 million, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

