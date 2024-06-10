Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $154.57 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

