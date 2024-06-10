Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.