1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $368.58 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.18.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

