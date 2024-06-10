Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,113 shares of company stock worth $574,024 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

