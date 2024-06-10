Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

