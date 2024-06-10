Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.31 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 127,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 74,812 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $4,827,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.