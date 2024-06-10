Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 663,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.