Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJK opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

