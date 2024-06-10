Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADI opened at $234.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.