Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.