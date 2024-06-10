Stephens Inc. AR Invests $1.22 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,383,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

