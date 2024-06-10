Stephens Inc. AR Sells 863 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,523 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

GOLD stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

