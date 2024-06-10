Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 28,010 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $125,689,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.