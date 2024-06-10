Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

GDV stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

