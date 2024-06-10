Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,028.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $939.99 and a 200-day moving average of $872.85. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.