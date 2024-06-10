Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $94,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 249,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

