Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

BWG opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

