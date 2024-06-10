Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 197.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.34 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

